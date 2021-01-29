Jackson Twp. trustees OK vehicle purchase
JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Jan. 26, the trustees authorized the purchase of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado four-wheel drive dual cab truck purchase from VanDevere Chevrolet for the Central Maintenance department in the amount of $40,834.
Trustees also authorized the purchase of a BOSS snowplow from Terry’s Truck and Trailer in the amount of $6,412 for the Central Maintenance department.
In other actions, trustees:
• Dismissed patrol officer Walter L. Peters, effective immediately, and in accordance with the negotiated agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.
• Paid bills in the amount of $1.2 million.
• Accepted 100 gift cards valued at $5 each as a donation from Harold Ziegler to the Police Department.
• Approved Stark Parks Fulton Road Tunnel Environmental Coordination.
• Authorized a traffic signal maintenance agreement for a traffic light at the intersection of Fulton Dr. NW and Amherst Road NW.
• Accepted two donations of a $100 gift card from Robert M. Hess, Jr. and the Flickinger Family for the fire department.
• Authorized $732,900 for the ODOT Fulton Road Widening and Improvement Agreement.
• Accepted the ODOT mileage certification of 206.232 miles in the township.
• Approved a Motorola communications equipment upgrade for the Police Department in the amount of $122,206 from Staley Technologies Inc.
• Hired Brian Steenrod as a full-time maintenance worker at $44,200 a year effective Jan. 30, 2021, contingent upon successful completion of required testing.
UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook