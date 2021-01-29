Green Council appropriates $1,415 for COVID-19 protocol enforcement at public meetings

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN In an effort to provide a safe environment for those attending Green City Council meetings in person, Council members Jan. 26 approved a $1,415 appropriation for payments and supplies related to providing COVID-19 protocols during public meetings.

Councilman Rocco Yeargin said this allocation allows for the possible payment, should the need arise, of a person to enforce COVID-19 protocols – such as cleaning surfaces and ensuring social distancing and mask usage – in instances where larger groups need to gather for city business.

“We do have some ideas for doing this as cost-effectively as possible,” Yeargin said. “What this does is allocate the money if we need to use it for the safety of the community.”

Councilman Dave France agreed.

“We don’t know what we are going to need this year, enforcing protocols. I think it is a good idea to have funds available if there is a need.”

Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt, however, said she does not feel the need to “enforce protocol” is likely to arise.

“I think we can trust our residents and we can probably find an employee to use flex time if we find a situation where we are going to have to gather in large numbers,” Babbitt said.

The COVID-19 protocol payments and supplies appropriation was a part of resolution that also appropriated $25,000 for an expected IRS payment, and the reclassification of $60,000 in unused funds from the 2020 budget to the 2021 budget as the city’s contribution to startup costs of the newly formed Council of Governments for shared safety service dispatching services with the city of New Franklin.

In other actions, council:

• Approved an update of the city’s codified ordinances to include ordinances passed through Council action or state mandate in the first half of 2020. City Law Director Lisa Carey Dean said similar legislation for ordinance changes made in the second half of 2020 is forthcoming.

• Authorized Mayor Gerard Neugebauer to apply for a $20,374 Ohio State Historic Preservation Office grant to partially fund an estimated $33,957 public restroom construction project at the city’s Levi J. Hartong House/Southgate Farm property.

• Approved additional repairs and replacement of recently damaged guardrail in the city to the city’s agreement with M.P. Dory Company, for guardrail repairs and replacement.

• Unanimously denied a request to change the zoning classification of a 9.78 acre parcel of land at 4137 S. Arlington Road from single family residential to planned development zoning. The city planning commission had previously recommended denial due to the fact that the conceptual site plan called for only one point of entrance and egress on the property and that entrance and exit was located too closely to the intersection of Boettler and Arlington roads.