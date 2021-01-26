Springfield promotes Denise Moore as first female captain

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The first female captain for the Springfield Township Police Department was sworn in during the Springfield Township Board of Trustees' Jan. 14 meeting.

Capt. Denise Moore was first hired into the department in 1995 and Police Chief Jack Simone said Moore has managed the department’s schedule, dispatching issues, radio issues, assisted with internal affairs investigations, grant writing and has functioned as the interim police chief.

She will serve a one-year probation period with an annual salary of $70,720.

“Capt. Moore is very capable and efficient and possesses leadership and supervisory abilities,” said Simone.

According to Simone, Moore’s education, extensive patrol duties and investigative and administrative skill sets helped her to achieve this ranking.

“In addition to her dedication to the department, she is held in high regard by her co-workers, subordinates, residents, and business owners,” he said.

Moore said she has worked hard in anticipation for such an opportunity and is highly qualified and ready for this next challenge.

“I have had an opportunity to work with Denise Moore since February (2020)," Simone added. "I have been extremely impressed with her, knowledge, work ethic along with her ability to manage others. Because of this, I am very excited that she was selected to perform as the next Springfield Township Police Department captain."

Life-saving award

Sgt. Joe Gaffney was also presented with a letter of commendation and life-saving award. He was commended for his actions while on duty Jan. 1 when he performed the Heimlich maneuver to an individual who was unconscious and not breathing.

The Springfield Township Fire Department was dispatched to Denny’s on Arlington Road for a female who was choking, unconscious and not breathing. Gaffney was monitoring the Fire Department’s radio transmissions and heard the call. He went to the restaurant where he found the woman lying face down and unconscious on the floor of the restaurant. He then grabbed the woman from behind and performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the food causing the blockage. The woman began to breathe on her own and regained consciousness. She was then transported to the hospital by the Fire Department and was discharged after being evaluated.

Simone said if not for Gaffney’s swift and professional actions, the situation could have been much worse.

“Sgt. Gaffney’s actions are indicative of the level of character, training and experience which he possesses and is indicative of the caliber of personnel employed by the Springfield Township Police Department,” he said. “My sincere congratulations to Sgt. Gaffney for a job well done.”

K-9 Committee

The department also recognized the K-9 Committee – Kellie Chapman, Kate Thurston, Gaffney and K-9 Officer Shawn Brady – for its efforts supporting and helping to maintain the department's K-9 unit.

Simone said the unit has a profound impact in the township as it serves the community in many assignments from drug enforcement, to search and rescue, to apprehending fleeing subjects. Brady and his partner, Brodie, are credited with the seizure of several pounds of illegal narcotics.

Residents often see the K-9 team making public appearances at local events for protective and public relations purposes as ambassadors for the department.

Simone said getting the K-9 unit running and keeping it running is no small feat, nor is it inexpensive. The K-9 Committee has all but funded the program. The cost of the K-9 program includes purchasing Brody, regular veterinary visits, food and upfitting a specialized patrol vehicle. The K-9 Unit also requires a variety of specialized equipment such as training sleeves, leashes and harnesses.

“This costly investment has been almost universally found to be worthwhile,” Simone said.

Other department news

• The Police Department recently took possession of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe. The K-9 Committee is committed to contribute $10,000 per year for the lease of the vehicle.

• Officers were recognized for the Physical Agility program including Gaffney, Brady, Cody Meade, Hunter Chapman and Simone. The officers have passed the 2020 STPD physical fitness test. The department developed the fitness assessment that would be challenging for the police officers. The uniform pin rewards those police officers who show a level of understanding of the importance of physical fitness.

“This award is not created to separate the 'most fit' from the 'unfit,' it is intended to be a reward for those police officers engaged in and practicing lifestyle habits which promote physical fitness,” Simone said.

Each officer receiving the award was required to meet the SWAT physical fitness standards. The fitness test was compiled of sit-ups, pushups, 1.5-mile run, pull ups and bench press.

In other business, trustees:

• Accepted the resignation of full-time firefighter/EMT paramedic Jaret Rockich, effective Jan. 17.

• Approved a motion to auction off two Ford Explorers, Volvo, F-250 and Osage Type II Van on GovDeals website.

• Approved wage increases for the non-bargaining employees.

• Approved an invoice from Summit County Public Health Department in the amount of $1,930.23 for Storm Water Sampling and Screening performed in 2020.

• Approved payment to SWSCOG in the amount of $91,596.60 for first quarter dispatching fees.

• Approved the revised Use of Force policy for the Springfield Township Police Department Policy and Procedure Manual.

• Approved participation in the 2021 Summit County Regional Pavement Maintenance Program with the Summit County Engineers Office.

• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Summit County Combined General Health District and Springfield Township for storm water sampling and screening services from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025.

• Approved the Parks and Recreational coordinator to advertise for lawn maintenance bids.

• Approved the second and fourth payments to CivicPlus in the amount of $6,025.28 for the hosting of the Springfield Township Content Management System and Website.

For those wanting to view the meeting, visit the township’s YouTube channel or watch on Spectrum Channel 1023.

Due to COVID the meetings are held through Zoom. Those wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting can submit their comments to the trustees through email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 28.