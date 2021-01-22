New Franklin hold organizational meeting

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN City Council held an organizational meeting January 6 to begin the business for the new year.

The first order of business was to elect David Stock as council president. Judy Jones was then nominated and elected as vice president.

Committee assignments were given with Terry Harget named Safety Committee chair; Jones was named to the Streets and Drainage chair; Tony Hawk named to Public Utilities; Andrea Norris as Law and Ordinances chair; Jim Cotts as Finance chair; and Andy Fetterman as Community Development chair.

Council also approve the meeting dates for the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Council committee meetings are held at 6 p.m. followed immediately by the council meeting.

In other business, council:

• Approved the minutes from the Dec. 16 regular meeting and the Dec. 30 special meeting.

• Heard from a resident who asked about a "muddy mess" on Caston Road. Mayor Paul Adamson said that Aqua Ohio has begun and they are installing water lines. Stock said that the construction company is responsible for removing the mud from the road and Adamson said he will look into that getting done.

• Heard from Adamson, who said the finance team has done a great job completing its end of the year responsibilities and getting started on the new year. He said on top of that, they are also getting ready for all of the reimbursement of expenses from the CARES Fund which totaled about $1.5 million. There were extensive reports that had to be filled with the county which totaled hundreds of pages of documents.

“It is a lot of work and it is in addition to a time of year when things are crazy already,” he said.