Jackson Township trustees organize for the year

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Jan. 12, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees held its annual organizational meeting and elected Todd Hawke as chairman and John Pizzino as vice chairman.

Trustees also set board meetings to continue on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, starting at 5 p.m.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills in the amount of $812,432.

• Approved two amphitheater performance agreements with the Canton Symphony Orchestra and Hard Day’s Night for the upcoming season.

• Accepted two donations to the police department including $500 from Christopher and Denise Scala and $100 from Robert M. Hess Jr.

• Approved the purchase of two 2021 Ford Explorer Interceptor vehicles from Waikem at a cost of $37,542 each for a total cost of $75,084.

• Approved purchased two 2021 Freightliner cab and chassis for the Highway Division from Young Truck Sales at $89,055 each for a total purchase of $178,110.

• Approved purchasing two 2021 snow and ice removal packages for the Highway Division from Glenhill Road Machinery at a cost of $147,154.

• Accepted a donation of various gift cards totaling $150 to the fire department from the Kish Family.

• Authorized the purchase of a 2021 Ford Explorer Interceptor from Waikem Auto Group at a cost of $33,258 and is to be used as a fire inspector vehicle.

• Awarded a contract to Hastings Air Energy Control Inc. for $209,000 for the Vehicle Exhaust Removal System for the fire department.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook