Jackson BOE approves putting levy on ballot in May

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During its regular board meeting, the Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved putting a 5.7-mill substitution levy on the May 2021 ballot.

The levy would replace a 6.4-mill levy that is currently in place and expires in May. The substitution levy would run for five years starting in 2021 going through 2025.

The original 6.4-mill levy was passed in 2011 and cost a homeowner with a $100,000 home $196 a year. The upcoming substitution levy would lower the cost on a $100,000 home to $174 a year.

In other actions, the Board:

• Held the annual organizational meeting where Scott Gindlesberger was elected board president for the next and Christopher Goff was elected vice president. The regular board meetings were kept at the third or fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 5 p.m.

• Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto recognized the board for the work they did throughout last year and the students from Amherst made kindness rocks for each board member as an appreciation gift.

• Approved the 2021-22 school calendar.

• Approved the list of 440 potential 2020/2021 graduates.

• Went into executive session to consider matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or state statutes with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Jackson Memorial Middle School