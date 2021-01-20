Lake Township Trustees put fire levy on May ballot

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Jan. 11, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved putting a replacement 3-mill levy on the May ballot for the fire departments that serve the township.

Board President John Arnold said a replacement was needed instead of a renewal. He said that if trustees put another renewal levy on the ballot, it would produce the same amount of money that the levy has been generating for the past 20 years.

“We’ve been renewing that same levy every five years for the past 20 years,” Arnold said. “We are at a crossroads where if we don’t do a replacement levy that will generate more money, we may be in a more difficult situation later.”

Trustee Steve Miller added, “We’ve looked at this and while the fire departments have done a great job operating with the same money for 20 years, if we did another renewal it will be five years before we can look at it again.”

"We think all three fire departments run really efficiently but I think it’s time we look at the replacement to make sure the fire departments can move forward and that our people have what they need to continue to do the great job they have been doing.”

Arnold said the levy will be for five years starting in 2021 and will cost homeowners 30 cents per each $100 valuation. It will be put on the May 4, 2021, ballot and will cover building maintenance, equipment maintenance and other expenses for the three fire departments including Hartville, Uniontown and Greentown.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of Jan. 11 in the amount of $94,153.

• Approved the purchase and installation of a Rezner heater for the Road Department from Hybrid Heating & Cooling at a cost of $4,985. Arnold said heater will be used to melt the snow and ice from road trucks when they come back from plowing the roads.

• Approved the moving and installation of an exiting radiant tube heater for the road department by Hybrid Heating & Cooling at a cost of $2,850.

UP NEXT: Meets 5:00 p.m. Jan. 25 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook