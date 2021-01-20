Lake Local Schools BOE holds annual organization meeting

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the annual organizational meeting on Jan. 13, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education elected board officers for 2021, along with approving other organizational items.

Jenny Anderson was re-elected as president and David Vanderkaay as vice president. The board also approved continuing to hold regular meetings on the third Monday of every month at the Lake Elementary School Cafetorium. In addition, the board approved many other organizational and operational resolutions for the year.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin also recognized the board with thanks for their yearlong service.

In other actions, the board:

• Approved the 2021-22 school calendar.

• Accepted donations as follows: $580 from Advent Lutheran Church for the LMHS Junior Service Club and $200 from Richard Thornton for the Breit Family Scholarship Fund.

• Approved 3 p.m. May 29, 2021 as the date and time for Lake High School Graduation ceremony to be held at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, pending COVID restrictions.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.