Springfield Township trustees prepare for 2021

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The township Board of Trustees held an organizational meeting Dec. 29 to end the year’s administrative business and be prepared for the new year.

Business to end the year 2020 began with accepting a CARES Act in the amount of $25,000.

Other business included:

• The supplemental appropriations budget for 2020.

• Carryover of vacations for non-contract and contract personnel as authorized by the non-contract policy manual and union contracts.

• A resolution to participate as a member of the Coalition of Large Urban Townships (CLOUT) for 2021 and to pay the fee of $200.

• A purchase from Best Buy in the amount of $1,763.08 for computer upgrades at the Lake Front Center.

• The purchase from Rizzi’s Distributers in the amount of $19,347.45 for Equipment Replacement / Improvements to the Lake Front Center.

• The final order of business for 2020 was the approval for repairs of the cooling system to a plow truck from Rush Truck Center in the amount of $2875.58.

Those items completed the business for 2020 and the trustees then took nominations for a chairman of the board for 2021.

Trustee Deborah Davis nominated Trustee Dean Young for the position for the new year. The nomination was approved and Young nominated Trustee Joe DiLauro as vice chairman and that nomination was also approved.

The organizational meeting for the new year proceeded with an approved schedule of meetings for 2021. Meetings are held the second and fourth Thursday of each month except for when holidays fall on those days.

To close the meeting, an organizational resolution covering all operating procedures for the township for 2021 was approved. Some of the operating procedures included were:

• Liaison appointments for trustees included District 8 and contracts was assigned to Young; NEFCO, Reworks, Waste Management was assigned to Davis; News media was assigned to Young; and Commercial Development and Block Grant was assigned to DiLauro.

• DiLauro will be the Health District Representative. Young was assigned as liaison for the operations of the zoning department; Davis was assigned to the police department ; and DiLauro to the fire department. Young will be the liaison for the Parks; DiLauro for the Road Department; and Davis for the Community/Senior Center.

• The Volunteer Fire Fighters’ Dependents Fund requires that each township provide five elected board members. Davis and DiLauro, Fire Chief Vic Wincik and Capt. Steve Simich and Fiscal Officer Mike Spickard were appointed.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., virtually, Jan. 14. It can be viewed by the public on the township’s You Tube Channel or on Spectrum Channel 1023.