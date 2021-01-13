New Franklin council wraps up 2020 business

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN City Council met Dec. 30 to complete the business of the year in preparation for the start of 2021.

Six resolutions concerning business and one ordinance were approved.

Council members, after waiving the three reads, approved a resolution authorizing the return of funds advanced from the general fund to the JAG Grant Fund.

Finance Director Susan Cooke said that advances are necessary as the city cannot end the year with a negative balance in any fund. That often happens in grant funds because it needs spent before it can be ask to be reimbursed. The city is required to advance it and pay it back. The amount of the transfer was $3,082.76.

A resolution requesting the Summit County Fiscal Officer to make an advanced payment of tax funds for tax year 2020 payable in 2021 to the city was approved, waiving the three reads, and will take effect immediately. Councilman Jim Cotts said this is something the city does each year as it helps to get the monies to it a little quicker.

A resolution authorizing an advance from the general fund to the COPS School Violence Prevention Fund was approved. The three reads were waived. This is a grant the city has received in conjunction with Mansfield City Schools and this will be paid back.

More year end approved business included the authorization to transfer funds to the police district and dispatch funds. This is the usual transfer and to the police district the amount is $150,000 and to the dispatch fund $90,000. A resolution for a transfer was also approved from the general fund to the police district fund $200,000.

A resolution extending certain amendments to the city health benefit plan and declaring it be effective immediately. This extends extended leave or items needed for employees and will be active while the state of emergency declared by Mayor Paul Adamson continues.

An ordinance extending the addendum to the family and medical leave policy as included in the city’s personnel policies and procedures manual in response to the Family First Coronavirus Response Act. This extends an additional 80 hours for those that come down with COVID-19.

"If this wasn’t caught, they would have expired,” said Councilwoman Andrea Norris.

The federal government has not continued these programs.

Other business:

• A moment of silence was held in remembrance of Therese Worrell-Leslie, the wife of New Franklin’s Fire Chief Steve Leslie, who lost her life to COVID-19 complications.

• Cotts said having the end of the year meeting seems to be unnecessary. Cooke said the reason that the city does it is due to the transfers to the police and dispatch, which need to be done by the end of the year per the state auditor.