Lake Township Trustees elect officers for 2021

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During a special meeting on Jan. 4, the Lake Township Board of Trustees closed out 2020, passed resolutions for township operations for the coming year and voted for new officers for 2021.

John Arnold was elected board president and Jeremy Yoder was elected vice president.

Trustees also voted to continue with regular meeting dates on the second and fourth Monday of each month. All meetings will start at 5 p.m. at the township hall.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of Jan. 4 in the amount of $11,479.

• Approved more than 30 resolutions regarding such matters as purchase order numbering, uniform allowances, auxiliary road crew members, work rules and policies, requiring all township employees to bonded, internet auction policy and authorizing participation in the ODOT Cooperative Purchasing program among many other regulations for the township.

• Appointed Arnold, Sophia Troyer and Matthew Erb (fiscal officer) as members of the Lake Township Audit Committee for the year.

• Reappointed Lake Township Fire Prevention Officers and Deputy Fire Prevention Officers as follows: appointed each of the three fire departments in the township including Greentown Fire Department, Hartville Fire Department and Uniontown Fire Department as fire prevention officers and deputy fire prevention officers, each department will appoint its Chief to perform all duties of a fire prevention officer.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Township Hall and live streamed on Facebook