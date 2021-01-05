Springfield trustees hear residents' concerns over expenditures

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. Several residents addressed issues surrounding purchases during the Springfield Township Board of Trustees' Dec. 10 regular meeting.

The board addressed an email from resident Lori Snyder, who wrote that normally believes the township's financial decisions are sound. However, she questions the COVID-19 monies being spent in the amount of $24,675 for a remodel of town hall for a new employee entrance.

In the email Snyder stated, “I don’t really think that the federal government intended monies for such a widespread issue to be used to benefit such a few amount of people in the community.”

Trustee Joe DiLauro said the federal CARES Act monies are earmarked for items to make work areas and employees safer. The new entrance area will separate the administrative personnel from the general public. DiLauro said the entrance, as well as the other additions to the police and fire department, will help to keep employees healthy.

"This will make them able to provide the same level of service to our residents as they are accustomed to,” he said. "This money had to be spent on new projects. It could not be spent on programs that are underway. It is not a bad price for what we are getting done.”

Trustee Dean Young thanked Snyder for her inquiry.

Property abatements

Two properties were brought to the board for approval of the trustees to initiate abatement. The property located at 1048 Kubler Trail was deemed as a nuisance due to trash and debris. A renter is in the property and she and the owner discussed the situation with the trustees. Photos were taken that day showing bedding, furniture and trash in the yard. The resident said she had all the trash cleaned out at one time. She said there was an accumulation of trash in the shed – which she had not yet cleaned out – that was there when she moved in.

The owner said the woman is a problematic tenant. He said he will have it cleaned up in two weeks.

They also declared the property located at 1016 Tritt Drive as a nuisance and will initiate abatement with a status report in two weeks.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of James Rosenberger from the Police Department, effective Nov. 25.

• Approved a three-year road contract with the Teamsters Local 436 for the period of Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.

• Approved a motion for a payment in the amount of $1,215 to Woodland Mulch for the Parks Department. Trustee Deborah Davis said this is money that will be 100 percent returned to the township by ReWorks. It is for the yard waste disposal program for Springfield residents.

• Approved the renewal of the term of Maureen Capito on the Board of Zoning Appeals from Dec. 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2025.

• Meetings for the board are livestreamed on You Tube and can be found on the township’s website www.springfieldtownship.us or on Spectrum channel 1023. Citizens wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may do so by submitting their comments to the Trustees via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 14.