Jackson Township approves agreement with FOP

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During a special meeting on Dec. 21, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved a tentative agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, for patrol officers.

Jackson Township’s administrator and law director Michael Vaccaro told the trustees, “After negotiations with the patrol division of the FOP, we have reached a tentative agreement, the FOP will undertake ratification over the next three days and I’ll let the board know if the agreement is radified.”

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at the town hall, also broadcast live on Facebook