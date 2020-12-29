New Franklin adopts CARES Funds expenditures

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN City Council adopted a resolution authorizing expenditures of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Funds at its last regular meeting of the year on Dec. 16.

The funds will reimburse expenses incurred for public safety measures undertaken in response to COVID-19.

In other business, council:

• Approved a resolution authorizing the city to participate in the Summit County Engineer’s Regional Pavement Maintenance program for 2021.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the city to enter into a one-year agreement with the Summit County Public Defenders Commission was approved.

• Approved to reappoint GPD Group as city engineer for New Franklin for 2021 and 2022 and authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with GPD Group for engineering services.

• Approved resolutions adopting the temporary appropriations for 2021 and authorized the city to enter into a one-year extension of the agreement with Julian and Grube to prepare the city’s financial audits for 2015 through 2019.

Other news:

• Finance Director Susan Cooke reported that the department has provided spreadsheets to the county for the COVID distribution.

• Mayor Paul Adamson updated council members on happenings around the city. He said it is working on the Aqua Ohio contract, which will be for 20 years. The contract will be provided to council in January.

• Adamson said city hall will remain open as the staff is well protected and safety measures are in place.

• Adamson said the economic development planning is still proceeding for State Route 93. The city will receive maps and drone images soon of about 100 acres. He also said that proposals are being received for management of the Tudor House. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 29.

• Adamson said Katie Smith had done a great job helping eight families from the school district with Christmas supplies.

• Council President David Stock addressed a proposal to have all contractors, who perform work in the City of New Franklin, to be registered. This will protect residents when a contract is signed so work is completed. Additional information will be available soon.

Announcement:

• Gather at the Lakes will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14. Appointments will be required. Register at redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 6.