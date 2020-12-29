Lakemore departments hit hard by COVID-19

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Council members spoke about how hard COVID-19 has hit the village's fire and police departments.

During the Dec. 21 meeting, Council President Laura Cochran said the safety forces have taken a hard hit in the last weeks as the Fire Department has had 25 people that have had the virus or been quarantined. One of the Police Department’s officers recently got out of the hospital and his wife went into the hospital the day of the meeting.

Officers are going into houses not knowing if people have COVID or not. Village Administrator Tracy Fast said this is the reason they are keeping the Municipal Building closed. She said there are envelopes to put payments in.

“Even cleaning all the time, we could pass something back and forth. We do not want to expose our residents,” said Fast.

In other business, council:

• Approved budget amendments and the budget for 2021.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with the Summit County Public Defenders Commission for defense of indigents in the Akron Municipal Court for a period of Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021 was approved.

• Approved a resolution to adopt the Summit County Solid Waste Management plan by the Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority doing business as Reworks.

• Authorized the mayor to accept the proposal from Hammontree for 2021 roadway resurfacing. It would include professional surveying, design, bidding, and construction services. The services have an estimated cost of $39,000.

• Authorized the mayor to accept a proposal from Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) and Great Lakes Community Action Partnership. RCAP will host, further develop and train on the applications for the village water, sanitary and sewer system. Also, the further services regarding inspection and preventative maintenance of those infrastructures are available at separate fees. The services provided RCAP, data and membership fee is estimated to cost $5,517 annually.

• Approved a resolution for the mayor to accept a proposal from Peerless Midwest to remove the pump, clean the well, repair the pump, and restore a well at an estimated cost of $24,735.

• Mayor Richard Cole and council members thanked the safety forces and all those who volunteered at the Santa event. Cole said everyone had fun and there were many smiles on the faces of the residents. The village plans to do it again next year.

Announcements:

• Remember do not rake or blow leaves and debris into roadways or waterways to avoid negative effects in Springfield Lake.

• Council members, department heads and the mayor will be working to plan an event for the village's centennial celebration in 2021.

• Free lunches for children ages 1 to 18 are available through the school. Pull up to Door J, stay in your car and let the ladies know how many meals you need. During Christmas break they will be given out Monday’s and Wednesday’s and participants will be given meals for two days.

• Councilman Tracy Douglas said that construction has stopped on the Canton Road project as some of the utilities did not get their lines moved. Work will begin again in March.

The next meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Jan. 4.