Lakemore gets special visit from Santa

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE On a chilly Dec. 13 afternoon, families came out of their homes and lined the roads of the village of Lakemore to wait for the appearance of the jolly man in the read suit and white beard.

Santa flew in from the North Pole just to see the kids in a pre-Christmas visit. It is special that he made time during his busiest season to visit the kids.

With the Fire Department leading the way and Santa aboard the fire engine, they made their way through the village with the police officers helping to spread the joy to the children. Santa passed out goody bags to the kids.

Even the Grinch happily got in on the act.

The kids were excited, jumping up and down and waving. Although the season is different this year, people are being very creative in ways to continue traditions and celebrating the special holidays.

This year, the Police Department has had to change its annual Share a Christmas program to police officers delivering gifts to the children. Over the last few years, the department was able to throw a big roller-skating party and serve breakfast, have Star Wars characters, the Grinch and Santa and sometimes Mrs. Claus depending on how busy she was at the North Pole. With COVID-19, it was not safe to have the fun day, but the officers will be delivering gifts to help make Christmas a little brighter for more than 75 Lakemore children.

Creativity and the desire to continue the tradition of putting smiles on children’s faces are important to those in the village. Although this year was great, it is the hope that next year will be more festive and with a little more normalcy.