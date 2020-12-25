Lake Township trustees approve CARES Act grants

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the Dec. 14 regular meeting, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved current CARES Subgrant Assistance program grants, reopened Lake Township CARES Subgrant Program and approved a CARES Act Subgrant agreement between Lake Township Board of Trustees and Stark County Commissioners.

In addition to the numerous subgrants given to local small businesses and non-profits –totaling more than $500,000 – additional grants were approved for Arnold Funeral Home for $4,298 and for Soul Inspired Dance Complex for $5,000.

Plus, trustees approved the purchase of a street sweeper Schwarze A7000 for road department in the amount of $252,833 from CARES Act funding.

The board also approved redirecting $108,887 from remaining CARES Act funds after all other disbursement to small businesses and non-profits to the purchase of a 2021 Ford Explorer and a 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid for the Police Department from Lebanon Ford and all equipment needed for both vehicles.

Trustees announced the township received $74,094 more in CARES Act dollars through an agreement with Stark County Commissioners. Trustees encouraged local businesses to apply for a subgrant to help offset costs of COVID for small business, non-profits and non-profit fire stations in Lake Township including those in the Village of Hartville.

In other actions, the board:

• Paid bills as of Dec. 14 in the amount of $1.3 million

• Approved the purchase of Ohio State Term Schedule from Stalker Dual Radar Systems for both of the new Ford Explorers listed above in the amount of $3,590 for both from CARES Act funding.

• Purchased upfitting for both Ford Explorers from Hall Public Safety Upfitters in the amount of $31,585 for both from CARES Act funding.

• Purchased installation of decals on both the Ford Explorers from Marazita Graphics in the amount of $1,920 for both from CARES Act funds.

• Approved the removal of a dead tree and stump at Mt. Peace Cemetery from Haymaker Tree and Lawn in the amount of $1,875.

• Approved the purchase and installation of seven replacement windows from Canton Aluminum for the road department building at 1499 Midway at a cost of $7,961.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.