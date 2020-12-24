Santa, Mrs. Claus make visit to Springfield Township

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. On the evening of Dec. 4, standing at Lakefront Park in Springfield Township, the night was still, quiet, and peaceful, not a creature was stirring not even a sea gull, goose, or duck.

When out on the pavement I heard the soft screaming sound of a distant siren. It began to gain its strength as it became louder and more piercing to my ears. As I turned, I wondered what my eyes might see. No, it was not tiny reindeer, but cars with flashing red and blue lights. As they passed by the lights danced on the water’s edge and soon, to my surprise, I heard a deep voice belling out through the crisp night air “Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas to all.”

Turning again my eyes did see a jolly man with a long white beard. He was dressed in a bright red suit. On his arm was a meek lady also dressed in red with a red bonnet placed perfectly on her head, hiding just a wisp of white hair. It was obvious they were a happy, jolly couple. Suddenly, out of the corner of my eye, I caught a glimpse of other beings quickly scampering around. They seemed to be helping the red clad couple. I believe they were elves!

Many lights approached the area, there became a line out on the pavement about 300 strong. Soft little voices began saying “its Santa Claus” and becoming louder, “mommy, I see Santa,” they exclaimed. Approaching a little closer one could clearly see the children’s wide eyes filled with excitement and wonder.

These horseless carriages were lined up to see the sparkling holiday lights along the lake and see Santa and Mrs. Claus. The elves handed out bags brought straight from the pole, the north pole that is, with all sorts of goodies the Claus’s gathered for the children like crayons, pens, pencils, a ball and many other items to pique the children’s curiosity.

It is not unusual for Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit the township at this time of year but, it was a different visit from the jolly Claus’ than the township had seen before. All were happy that this iconic couple took time from their busy schedule to visit the children. It might have been a drive thru event, but all were safe and, as we all know, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves all need to stay healthy to make the toys and deliver them to all the boys and girls.

Many children had letters for Santa and were able to put them in a special mailbox that allowed for the United States Postal Service to deliver them directly to the North Pole.

As the children drove out of site and Santa waved and he expressed a deep and jolly, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight.”

Spokesperson for Santa Terry Robinson said the Claus’ wanted to thank the members of The Springfield Lakemore Chamber of Akron, Act Now Print and Promote, Sarah Hillyard TLC Insurance, Media 144 Security Solutions, Stacked Akron Cakes, Melanie Lake, Inc., Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar, Pond Wiser, Inc., S.U.P.E.R. Learning Center, Lisa Hughes Real Estate Team and the Akron-Summit County Public Library for their contributions to the evening.

Elf Robinson also said the members of the Chamber of Commerce solicited donations for the goodie bags for the families. He had very high elf praise for the members of the police department for their help in coordinating the event, Angella Fausset for her graphic design work on the Santa mailbox and social media assistance. He had a big Ho, Ho, Ho shout out to Jerry and Cindy Michael for how they helped to make the evening for the children a bright spot in their Christmas holiday.

The holiday lights and Christmas Tree will be lighted each night throughout the season. It is located along the lakefront on Canfield Road in the township.

As Santa and Mrs. Claus left the township some say they saw the red nose of Rudolph lighting the way as suddenly, they disappeared from sight. Santa exclaimed, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”