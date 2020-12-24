Jackson trustees approve amphitheater bookings

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Dec. 17, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved three Amphitheater bookings. These are the first agreements for the venue in 2021 and include the bands Bebe Le Strange, Tusk and EagleMania.

In other actions, trustees:

• Approved a purchase agreement for township owned land at 5941 Portage St. NW in the amount of $40,750.

• Accept a donation of $10 from Alexander Vedmedev and Nina Stabrova to the police department.

• Approved a three-year service contract with iWorkQ for the highway department at $15,000 a year for software services

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.4 million.

• Waived the tent permit fee that is normally $50 from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2021 because of the COVID-19 situation and restaurants wanting to provide outside dining options for customers.

• Reminded residents the closing date for the yard waste site is Jan. 18.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook