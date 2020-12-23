Jackson Township receives more CARES Act funds

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During a special meeting on Dec. 16, The Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved a CARES Act sub-recipient agreement with the Stark County Commissioners during a special meeting on Dec. 16.

Trustees received $110,292 in additional CARES Act funding from the agreement.

Trustees also approved awarding $110,000 to small business applications that have already been received from previous rounds of the township’s business relief programs. The board based the amount awarded to each of the applicants on the number of full and part-time employees each company employs.

Trustees said they awarded the funds to a bank of previously received applicants because there was a tight turn around on distributing the funds.

“This is CARES Act money left over from the Stark County Commissioners that had to be distributed by Dec. 17," said Fiscal Officer and Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez. “In total, we have given out close to $1 million to local small businesses through the CARES Act relief program. We’ve chosen the businesses who needed it the most and it has made a difference in these businesses staying open.”

Trustee Todd Hawke thanked the Stark County Commissioners for the additional CARES Act funds.

In other actions, trustees:

• Awarded the remaining $292 from the Stark County Commissioners CARES Act funding to the Jackson Township Fire Department Safety Forces to help with employee overtime due to COVID-19 specific related issues. The money can be awarded that way according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s presumption that safety forces are substantially dedicated to mitigation and response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The trustees said the Jackson Township Fire Department has $52,000 in overtime because of the response and mitigation of COVID 19.