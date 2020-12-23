SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jackson Township lights up for the holidays

Patricia Faulhaber
Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township North Park and Safety Center are decked out in holiday spirit.

North Park has holiday lights, and lighted and animated figures for residents to drive through and enjoy through the end of the month. The tree which is normally lit up during the December holiday event is decorated and can be viewed in the park along the walking trail. This year’s annual Holiday in the Park event was canceled due to CDC guidelines for gatherings of large crowds.

In addition to North Park being decorated, the Safety Center is a lit up. It’s a new addition to decorating the township in holiday style.

“We thought with everything going on this year and losing out on so many events, including Holiday in the Park, we wanted to add something to the Township this holiday season," Trustee Todd Hawke wrote in an email. “The lights were done by a Jackson High School graduate Nick Olinger – Olinger Landscapes – and were purchased with donated funds. Residents are certainly encouraged to drive through the park to see the lights. Cancelling the Holiday in the Park event was another tough one, but with the increases in COVID cases and the limitations on gatherings we had to cancel for this year as a health and safety measure.  We will look forward to holding the event again in 2021.”

A new feature this year is the decorated Safety Center on the corner of Fulton Drive and Wales Road.