Hartville accepts $8,477 in additional CARES Act funding

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE Village officials received word this week that Hartville will receive more than $8,000 in additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Village Council approved an agreement with the Stark County Commissioners to accept the additional $8,477 at its Dec. 15 regular meeting.

Fiscal Officer Scott Varney said the funds will be used to pay first responders’ wages. He added that the agreement with the county commissioners is required for the village to receive the funds.

Following the unanimous vote, Councilman Jim Sullivan asked that each Council member be provided a copy of the agreement.

Council later approved legislation appropriating the funds, which Varney said had to be done by Dec. 18. The appropriation also included $1,500 in previously awarded CARES Act funds. This amount, Varney explained, is part of unspent CARES Act funds returned by various municipalities and then redistributed.