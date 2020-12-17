Shop With a Cop goes on in Springfield Township

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. One of the annual events for Springfield Township was quite different this year due to the pandemic.

Shop With a Cop is a nationwide program where police officers take kids shopping for Christmas presents. Families are nominated by the schools for the event.

Springfield Township has been participated in the program for many years and it has always been a huge success at putting smiles on children’s faces.

This year, officers were not able to shop with the kids, but the Springfield Police Department was not going to let a worldwide pandemic put a damper on the program and those smiling faces. On Dec. 12, cruisers, a large red fire truck and Akron Coach lined up to deliver presents to deserving boys and girls.

Sgt. Joe Gaffney led the line of cruisers, Akron Coach’s tow truck, the fire engine and a SWAT Team box truck. Off they went in the pouring down rain to deliver the toys. They were joined one jolly fellow to help brighten the day as his "Ho, Ho, Hos" echoed throughout the neighborhoods. He was dressed in red and was sporting a long white beard, Santa was in that big red fire truck waving and greeting all the families.

The parade of sirens, flashing lights and officers waving made its way through the township as onlookers watched the jolly bunch drive by.

The officers said it wasn’t the same as getting to spend time with the children shopping, having breakfast and lunch together, but they were happy to be able to do what they could during this time. They said it was nice that they could give back to the township in some way this year.

It was with help from elves from Walmart, Springfield Cares, Akron Coach and many local businesses and individuals who donated to helping the kids get those special gifts that were on their wish-list. Springfield K-9 Officer Brodie was along for the ride and he brought along his partner Officer Shawn Brady.

They all came together to make the best of the situation and the families were very appreciative. Kids were jumping up and down on their porches with excitement as the sirens came closer and closer.

Families took pictures and videos of the kids receiving the gifts remembering the day that the Springfield Police officers played Santa trading toys and gifts for big smiles.