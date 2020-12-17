Eleven Springfield families gifted Christmas trees

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. Recently, Springfield Township placed a call on the Facebook page for nominations of people to receive a free Christmas tree.

On Dec. 10, Terry Robinson with the parks department made calls to 11 families to receive the trees. Nominations came in from a variety of people stating reasons a family deserved a tree.

The 11 families were thrilled to receive the trees. They met Robinson at the parks department garage located in the old Fire Station 2 on Pressler Road.

Elizabeth Hicks was excited to pick up her large, flocked tree and get it home to decorate.

River Gum was nominated by a Springfield High School teacher to receive a tree. She and her dad, Richard, met Robinson to pick up their tree. It took some doing to get it in their car, but the size of that tree was not going to stop the excited River from getting that tree home.

All the families receiving a tree were very thankful for the opportunity and excited to decorate for the holiday.