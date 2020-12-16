Lakemore approves fuel access agreement

Carolynn Mostyn

LAKEMORE Lakemore Village Council approved a fuel access agreement with the Springfield Local Schools Board of Education during a virtual meeting Dec. 7.

The school district has constructed and is operating a fuel distribution station at 2660 Kenny Ray Jr. Memorial Pkwy. The village will be able to access the fuel station to refuel village vehicles. The district will invoice the village for its monthly use of fuel. The fuel station will help the village save on its fuel costs.

The fuel station requires access cards to enter the station.

In other actions, council:

• Took a moment to remember those that were lost on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.

• Held a virtual public hearing prior to the meeting for any discussion on amendments to the vicious animal ordinance. The updated legislation was approved. The vicious animal legislation was amended so as not to be breed-specific. An animal is deemed vicious for behavior or if it was deemed vicious from another community.

• Authorized the mayor to enter into a natural gas sales agreement base contract with NextEra Energy.

• Read an ordinance to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

• Read a resolution authorizing the mayor to accept the proposal from Rural Community Assistance Program and Great Lakes Community Action Partnership for GIS cooperative services, training and other services for water, sanitary and storm sewer systems.

• Read a resolution authorizing the mayor to accept the proposal from Hammontree and Associates for professional surveying, design, bidding, and construction services for the 2021 roadway resurfacing program.

• Read a resolution to adopt the Summit County Solid Waste Management plan by the Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority DBA Reworks.

• Read a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with the Summit County Public Defender’s Commission for defense of indigents in the Akron Municipal Court for a period of Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Announcements:

• Council reminded villagers not to rake or blow leaves and debris into roadways or waterways because of the negative effects in Springfield Lake.

• Lunches are still being served at Door J of the Springfield High School with extended hours for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the schools going to full virtual learning. Delivery is also available.

• Information on financial assistance for those impacted by COVID-19 is available on the village website www.lakemoreohio.org.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m., held virtually, Dec. 21.