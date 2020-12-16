Green City Council approves $34.8 million 2021 operating budget

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN Following a lengthy discussion of the city’s 2021 operating budget at the Nov. 24 Green City Council meeting, Council unanimously approved the 34.8 million budget Dec. 8.

Ward 3 Councilman Rocco Yeargin summarized the budget prior to the vote.

“This is a very conservative budget in the respect that it estimates a 5 percent reduction in revenues,” Yeargin said. “(The 2021 budget) is 8.4 percent less than the current 2020 budget with all amendments to date.”

The city’s proposed $10.3 million capital budget is expected to be voted on at the next regular council meeting, Jan. 12.

Council and mayoral appointments

Council appointed and approved Jeff Noble to the design review board.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer’s appointments of Robert Incorvati to the board of zoning appeals for a five-year term; Cristy Ludrosky and Jeananne Chadsey (alternate) to the planning and zoning commission for a five-year term; Chris McMahan to the design review board for a two-year term; and Mary Tanner to the historic preservation commission for a five-year term, were also approved by Council.

In other actions, Council:

• Accepted the recommendation of the city’s tax incentive review council that all community reinvestment areas and tax increment financing agreements in the city are up to date and should continue.

• Approved an agreement between the city and the Summit County Legal Defenders Office for indigent defense at a rate of $150 per hearing, not to exceed $750. This is the same rate as the city is currently paying the county for this service.

• Neugebauer and Council President Barbara Babbitt congratulated Ward 2 Councilman Bob Young on his Ohio House District 36 victory in the Nov. 3 general election.