Community chips in for Lakemore kennel upgrades

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE The village of Lakemore is not going to the dogs but, the dogs are coming to Lakemore where they will be well taken care of and living in style.

The Lakemore Police Department, Springfield resident Kellie Chapman and a variety of volunteers have been working over the last couple of years to provide dogs found roaming or lost a home while waiting for their owners to come pick them up.

“We have some wonderful improvements at our kennels," Chapman said. "The team of volunteers have added wood framing and a metal roof. It is heavy duty. It was thanks to the Lowe's store on Arlington Road which donated the materials and to those who volunteered their labor: Craig Devaney, Terry Parker, Anthony Frankowski, Claire Wilson and Perry and Angie Keeling.

However, the construction volunteers did not end with those mentioned as the new shed, complete with metal roof to store all of the doggie supplies was built and donated by Portage Lakes Career Center construction class members.

These upgrades have been needed the last couple of years since the program began. Now, things are spruced up and ready to go as the village and Springfield Township are entering into an agreement for the Lakemore facility to accept dogs that are found in the township. The pooches’ must be transported by a police officer. For those Springfield residents finding dogs, contact the Springfield Police for transport.

Chapman said that way there is a location recorded by the officer of where the dog was found. The department will not be able to accept dogs from residents.

“Lakemore is its own municipality so we are able to hold the animal for three days to locate the owner," Chapman said. "By entering into a contract with Springfield Township, we are able to hold their dogs instead of officers transporting them to Summit County and taking an officer out of the township to transport the dog downtown, fill out paperwork and subjecting the dog to the trauma of a shelter when the majority of the time we can get them back to their owners."

The township will be charged a fee of $25 per dog which will help to cover vetting expenses, food and other supplies. This helps the department in many ways, including expenses and officer time.

The Lakemore Dogs Homeward Bound program has been quite a success. Most of the dogs are placed back in their homes. For those that have been abandoned, most have been adopted. The Facebook page, Lakemore Dogs Homeward Bound, has information about the canine and residents can follow their stories such as in the case of pen mates Lulu and Parker. These two have bonded and become fast buddies.

When dogs are first brought in by an officer, they are scanned for a chip. In Parker’s case, she has a chip, but the new owners have not transferred their information and her previous owner is still listed. The previous owner is trying to help find the new owners. Parker’s buddy, Lulu, was found roaming on Sanitarium Road. According to residents, she had been running in the neighborhood for a month. She was covered in fleas and had several puncture wounds. A resident was able to gain her trust and took her into her garage, bathed her and treated her for the fleas. Lulu is seeing a veterinarian, a trainer and will be up for adoption unless her owners are located.

“We rely heavily on donations and I want to personally thank all who have been so generous to us," Chapman said. "Without them we could not do what we do. Donations are what keeps the kennels running, without the kind people of the village and township these doggies would maybe never find their homes."

Chapman said Mike Hahn has been very generous with cash donations and has donated the shelving for the shed and installed them. He is also digging a trench and laying pipe and then gravel around the kennels for drainage and putting up downspouts. He has paid for everything and the gravel is being donated by Tucker Supply.

Chapman also said a big thank you to Amanda Dagostini for organizing a Nov. 14 fundraising event.

If anyone wants to donate, food, treats, money, gift cards, straw for bedding to keep the dogs warm, contact the Lakemore Police Department at 330-733-6125 or stop by the Lakemore Police Department.