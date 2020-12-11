Chick-fil-A lights up Dressler Road

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. Tis the season to be jolly and bright and Jackson Township's popular Chick-fil-A restaurant on Dressler Road is doing its best to light up the season for loyal customers. The team, with the help of the Ground Guys, put up more than 6,000 lights around the outside of the eatery.

“We decided to do Holiday Lighting this year as a way to bring hope and joy to our valued customers and the community we serve in,” said Marketing Director Melanie Farmer. “We all know how crazy of a year this has been, so even if we are able to make one person smile by seeing our lights it is worth it.”

Farmer said the lights will stay up through the beginning of January. The lights will be turned on Monday-Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Chick-fil-A's across the country are also decorating the outside of their stores with holiday lighting.

The Dressler Road location and the Chick-fil-A inside Belden Village Mall are owned by Doug Pugh. Farmer said the highest customer count for one day at the Dressler Road restaurant was 2,482 people. The location is the third highest performing restaurant in the state of Ohio, and it is in the top 10 percent in the chain. It employs 100 people.

The test lighting was held the evening of Nov. 29. The eatery was not open to the public; as it is generally closed on Sundays. Farmer said they invited employees and their family members and some of the top customers to stop by to watch them test the lights.

“Since this is the first time our store is participating in outside holiday lighting, we are not necessarily sure what to expect as a response," Farmer said. "With that being said, our team members are excited so I would expect it to be something that continues in years to come.

“We would like to wish everyone a Happy Holiday season, and we are looking forward to being a spark of hope."