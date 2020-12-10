Jackson receives one bid on property sale

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Dec. 8, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees learned there was one sealed bid made for the sale of property at 5941 Portage St. NW in the amount of $40,750.

Trustees will review and vote on the sale in a future meeting.

In other actions, trustees:

• Opened two bids for the vehicle exhaust removal system for the fire department. One was from Roseman Enterprises for $228,478 and the second was from Hastings Air Energy Control for $209,000.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.9 million

• Accepted donations in memory of Jimmy Feller (was a volunteer who passed away) as follows: $25 from Arthur and Susan Druschel; $50 from Edward Jones and Joseph & Carol Mirocke; $75 from Paula Ann Wehl; and $100 from M.E. Flood.

• Approved setting the closing day for the yard debris waste site for Jan. 18.

• Accepted the following donations to the police department: four $30 gift cards to Bugsy’s Italian Cuisine Bar & Grille from anonymous donor and seven $30 gift cards to Agavero Bar & Grille Mexican Cuisine from anonymous donor.

• Accepted a $1,000 sponsorship donation to the 2021 Community Celebration from MS Consultants.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Dec. 17 (Thursday) at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook