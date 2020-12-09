Springfield approves Town Hall improvements

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Board of Trustees approved a proposal to proceed with safety improvements to the Town Hall building using the CARES Act funds.

The improvements will make the building more secure for employees allowing for a separate entrance for employees and entrance for visitors as well as air quality. Trustees approved the proposal from J. Bowers Construction in the amount of $343,884 for the building improvements to the fire and police departments. This brings the departments up to COVID requirements.

In business for the fire department, a proposal from Silco Fire and Security in the amount of $46,305 was approved. Also, approval was the payment to Penncare in the amount of $1,793 for EMS supplies.

The board also authorized the purchase on behalf of trustees as a buyer of the real property located at 1050 Mohawk Trail in Springfield Township for the sum of $6,000 conditional upon obtaining marketable title free and clear of all liens and encumbrances and further ratify the previous action.

Trustees approved the hire of Philip McLeod as part time police officer upon successful completion of Phase 2 conditional offer polygraph, drug screen, fingerprint background and range qualification.

The next regular scheduled trustees meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 12. Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may continue to do so by submitting their comments to the Trustees via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting. The meeting is available to watch on You Tube for the public to watch or on Spectrum channel 1023.