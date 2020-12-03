Lake Township trustees approve rezoning request

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved a rezoning request for .44 acres of vacant land on Wright Road Northwest, near Cleveland Avenue, during the Nov. 23 regular meeting.

The land is owned by NEXUS Gas Transmission and was zoned R-1 Low Density Residential, and the landowner requested to rezone it to C-1 Light Commercial.

Adam Corder, who has a contingency purchase agreement with NEXUS to purchase the property to build a small office building, spoke in favor of the rezone. Nobody spoke against it.

The office building would be for his company and he plans to rent part of it to other businesses. Corder, who owns several other parcels adjacent to this parcel, said it would be two years before he will break ground. Corder also said that one of the parcels he owns will remain residential and serve as a barrier between his building and a residential area.

Stark County Regional Planning Commission recommended denying the rezoning, but the Lake Township Zoning Commission recommended passing it on Oct. 20.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills as of Nov. 9 in the amount of $503,193.

• Approved the purchase of three tires for three single axel snow/ice dump trucks for the Road Department from Ziegler Tire at a cost of $4,742 for the tires and installation.

• Authorized the repair of the training room wall and enclosure of two old exhaust fans at the Uniontown Police Department from Orion Construction at a cost of $2,858

• Authorized increasing the amount of life insurance for all non-bargaining employees and amend Lake Township Employee Handbook accordingly from $25,000 per employee to $50,000 per employee effective Jan. 1.

• Purchased three Adobe software licenses from 415 Group for the Uniontown Police Department, cost was not available at the meeting.

• Transferred three Bleeding Control kits as assets from Stark County EMA to the township and kits will be available at Greentown, Hartville and Uniontown fire departments. Items were purchased with state Homeland Security funds.

• Hired Andrew Gleespen as a part-time reserve officer with the Uniontown Police Department $15 an hour effective upon completion of required testing.

• Approved sending a request to the Stark County Auditor to certify revenue generated from a proposed renewal of a 3.0 mill fire levy.

• Also approved sending a request to the Stark County Auditor to certify revenue generated from a proposed replacement of a 3.0 mill fire levy. The trustees said they are sending the two requests to get back the numbers to determine if they want to place a renewal or replacement levy on the ballot. A renewal will generate the same amount as in the past for the levy where a replacement may produce more funds with the increase of property values and new homes in the area.

UP NEXT: Meets special meeting 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.