Jackson Township gives final tally of CARES Act grant recipients

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. Fiscal Officer and Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez gave the final tally for the grants awarded from the CARES Act for small businesses during the Nov. 24 Jackson Township Board of Trustees regular meeting.

“The final total was $822,075 to 103 recipients that we gave out to Jackson businesses,” Gonzalez said.

The trustees thanked Gonzalez for his hard work on the grant program.

In other actions, trustees:

• Accepted the retirement notice from Fire Chief Tracy Hogue effective March 12, 2021.

• Accepted the resignation from the fire department for Samuel G. Mallette and Timothy N. Coppock.

• Accepted Emergency Management Assistance Compact – Intergovernmental Agreement for the fire department.

• Approved polygraph examination services for the police department with the Stark County Sheriff’s Department.

• Accepted two sponsorship donations to the 2021 Community Celebration, $500 each from Kaval Levine Management Co. Inc, and Gruber, Thomas & Co., LPA.

• Sent eight notices to the County Auditor for Administrative Fees for noxious weeds.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.1 million.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook