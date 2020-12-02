Lakemore council forms buildings committee

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Lakemore Village Council approved a motion to form a committee to review proposals for renovations of village owned buildings during the Nov. 16 regular meeting.

The committee consists of Mayor Rich Cole, Village Administrator Tracy Fast, Council President Laura Cochran, Police Chief Ken Ray and Fire Chief Brett Reinbolt.

Other actions:

• During the meeting, Cole thanked the community for donations that came in for the Thanksgiving food pantry. He also commended the village employees for going above and beyond in responding to the recent storm damage and working to keep everyone safe.

• Council members authorized an agreement with Toth Buick GMC for the purchase of a new 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD truck and accessories for the Department of Public Services (DOPS). The department is in need of a new pickup truck due to coronavirus pandemic. The quote is for $29,651 at the state bid price. An additional $4,231.84 is necessary for accessories.

• A resolution was also passed authorizing the village to enter into an agreement with Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora for the purchase of a new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD for the Police Department. The department is in need of a new police cruiser due to the public health emergency. The quote is for $38,567,68, which is the state bid price.

• A proposal with Hammontree was approved for the village storm sewer project.

• Council approved for the village to enter into an agreement with Stryker Medical to purchase two MTS power loading systems for the Fire Department. The cost is $53,247,24.

Announcements:

• While the community Christmas Tree lighting will not be held this year due to the pandemic, that will not stop Santa from making an appearance. He is flying in to ride around the village with the fire and police departments on Dec. 13 to give the children a wave and let them know he is still coming to their homes Christmas Eve. Details to follow as he plans out his schedule.

• Information on financial assistance for those impacted by COVID-19 is available on the village website www.lakemoreohio.org.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 7.