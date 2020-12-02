Lake Township increases CARES Act grant amounts

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees voted during a Nov. 17 special meeting to increase CARES Act grant monies for the non-profit fire departments that serve the township.

At a special meeting on Nov. 14, trustees authorized the CARES Act Assistance Subgrant Program which allocated $250,000 in subgrants to small businesses; $50,000 in subgrants for non-profits; and $475,000 in subgrants for non-profit fire departments with physical addresses within Lake Township or the village of Hartville.

Trustees held a second special meeting on Nov. 17 to increase the amount of funds available for the non-profit fire departments to $535,000, which was an additional $60,000.

Ttrustees then approved awarding $170,000 each to the Greentown Volunteer Fire Department and the Uniontown Fire Department and $195,000 to the Hartville Volunteer Fire Department.

“Any of the funds that remain after the grants are awarded will be given to the county or will go back to the federal government and we would like to see all of the funding allocated to Lake Township be used here in the township," said Trustee Steve Miller.

In other actions, the Board:

• Approved a purchase using CARES Act funds of a Schwarz A Street Sweeper at a cost of $118,000. Trustees said this type of street sweeper only takes one person to run compared the current street sweeper which requires two people. Trustees say having one person in the street sweeper is a better practice of social distancing.

• Passed a resolution to use any remaining CARES Act funding for small business and local non-profits on the new street sweeper.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.