Green approves 3-year policing contract with Summit County Sheriff

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN After a lengthy discussion at its previous meeting, Green City Council approved a three-year policing contract with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 24.

The contract, effective Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, will cost $3.4 million per year and includes 19 deputies’ salaries, benefits and equipment; a school resource officer; a direct indictment officer; a sergeant; six vehicles; radios; and dispatching service.

“It is a good savings for the city of Green,” said Councilman At-Large and safety committee chair Dave France. “Of course we are part of the county too, and we pay county taxes. But (with the policing contract) we get a lot of extra services from the Sheriff, like a K-9, SWAT, bomb squad, detectives and stuff like that. I think it’s a good service.”

Rubbish and recycling contract extended

Council also approved a three-month extension of the city’s current contract with Kimble Recycling and Disposal, through March 2021 to allow more time to prepare new bid specifications.

Service Director Valerie Wax Carr said the extra time will be useful since “a lot has changed in 10 years” and any needed equipment upgrades will be easier for the selected hauler to make in the spring than in the winter.

In other actions, council:

• Adopted the five-year update of the Summit County solid waste management plan from the Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority – known as ReWorks.

• Approved a tax increment financing agreement with Timothy Enterprises, redirecting 100 percent of the value of property improvements to the Caliber Collision property for 30 years toward infrastructure improvements in the Arlington Road corridor.

• Extended an order in effect since March granting Mayor Gerard Neugebauer the “necessary flexibility” to address employee matters within city departments and the mayor’s administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension expires March 31, 2021.

• Authorized the city to enter into contracts with various firms for professional services for a three-year period from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.

• Adjusted the 2020 budget to account for unused employee leave time in 2020 being cashed in by employees.