Springfield Township's holiday lighting changed to drive-through event

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees announced in due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Holiday Lights at the Lake and Christmas Tree lighting will be a drive-through event this year.

It will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and more details will follow.

Trustees approved business during the Nov. 12 meeting which included addressing insurance, construction, police, fire, road, zoning and the IT department.

The Insurance Committee’s motion addressing the medical insurance/health care plan in effect utilizing Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and HRA to be renewed for the calendar year 2021 with the Anthem premium rate increase of 3 percent over the rates in effect for the 2020.

In other business, trustees:

• Approved a proposal from J. Bowers Construction in the amount of $24,675 for the new administration employee entrance.

• Approved a quote from A-1 Concrete Leveling not to exceed $3,600 to fill voids under five slabs of concrete on Connecticut Court Drive for the Road Department.

• Approved the in-house posting and screening process to promote a full-time police sergeant to the position of police captain. Also approved was the in-house posting and screening process to promote a full-time police officer to the position of police sergeant.

• The Fire Department requested approval from the trustees of a quote from the Fire Safety Services in the amount of $2,077.50 for the annual repair of SCBA’s and Facepieces.

• Approved Butcher and Son for the demolition of all structure(s) at 1050 Mohawk Trail in an amount not to exceed $7,430 per the quote.

• Approved the purchase of 10 computers to facilitate virtual meetings. The purchase is from Best Buy in the amount of $7,631.

Announcement:

Meetings are being livestreamed on You Tube for the public to watch and also Spectrum channel 1023. There will be no participation due to the COVID pandemic. Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meetings may continue to do so by submitting their comments to the Trustees via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting.