Lake Township trustees approve three-year contract with Road Department

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved an agreement with Utility Workers Union of America AFL-CIO Local 578 during the Nov. 9 regular meeting.

The approved three-year contract is for the period of Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2023, for full-time employees of the Lake Township Road Department.

Trustee President Steve Miller said the full-time employees covered by the agreement will receive a 2 percent raise every year. All benefits remain the same.

In other actions, trustees:

•Paid bills as of Nov. 9 in the amount of $87,883.

• Approved a Memorandum of Agreement with Ohio Department of Transportation for the purchase of brine for the roads at a cost of 13.2 cents per gallon.

• Approved the purchase of a 14-month subscription service for “Police One Online Training Academy” for up to 25 years at the Uniontown Police Department at a cost of $2,261.

• Approved the following purchases from the CARES Act funding for COVID relief: Touchless fixture at Uniontown Police Department from S.R. Miller for $7,414; Touch free dispensers and other products from RentWear, Inc. at a cost of $842; Touchless fixtures and switches for the Uniontown Police Department at a cost of $6,270 from Fair Lighting & Electrical, LLC; An Alkota Hot Water Pressure Washer for the road department from 3R Sales & Service at a cost of $6,982; Materials and labor to upgrade to touch-free lighting at the road department buildings from Pauli Electric, Inc. at a cost of $6,223; Touchless plumbing fixtures at the road department from S.R. Miller Company at a cost of $8,436; Three bi-polar ionization air purifiers for the administrative office at a cost of $2,415 from All Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC; Purchase and installation for a Spacesaver Freestyle Personal Duty Lockers and Pass-Thru Evidence lockers at the Uniontown Police Department at a cost of $53,750 from Patterson-Pope; Materials for a second break room at the road department for social distancing for employees at a cost of; Purchase and installation of a VirTra Virtual Interactive Coursework and Training Academy simulator for the Uniontown Police Department from VirTra and Atwell’s Police and Fire Equipment at a cost of $40,778

UP NEXT: Meets at 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.