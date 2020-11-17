New Franklin mayor sets dispatch target date

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN Mayor Paul Adamson reported during the Nov. 4 New Franklin City Council meeting that the new dispatching program with the city of Green has a target date for operating is by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Adamson said the Council of Government (COG) is moving forward and the bylaws have been forwarded to the auditor. Adamson said once the city receives approval, formal actions can begin.

In other actions, council:

• Approved ordinances and resolutions including one to replace the Franklin Township Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual with a revised manual.

• Approved two resolutions for grant applications.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a Justice Assistance Grant for the purchase of six Motorola APX 6000 Series radios. There is a 10 percent match on the $20,000 grant. Capt. Daniel Bickett said Police Department needs seven radios, and this grant would cover six of them.

• Approved a resolution authorizing New Franklin to apply for a Marcs Grant for the purchase of nine Motorola APX XE radios and accessories together with the subscriber fees for 31 radios. Fire Chief Steve Leslie said there is no match on this grant. It will allow the department to buy the nine radios and aso includes a 50 percent reduction for the service agreement for all the radios.

• Approved a resolution authorizing additional appropriations to the 2020 annual operating appropriation budget. “They have to adjust for COVID items that were purchased,” said Finance Director Susan Cooke.

• Approved an agreement with Toth Buick GMC for the purchase of a 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD truck and accessories for the Service Department. The cost is $29,651 for the truck $4,231.84 for accessories such as a snowplow. This will be reimbursed by the CARES fund.

• Will continue to discuss a resolution authorizing the city to enter into a two-year policing contract with the village of Clinton. Council also will continue to look at a resolution for the city to adopt the Summit County Solid Waste management plan by the Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority doing business as Reworks. This is a four-year renewal that started in 2011. It has been at a cost of $126,000 and this year the city was offered two-years at $150,000. Clinton has not yet made a decision on what it will do.

• Heard from Adamson who said the pre-construction meeting to discuss the groundbreaking for the water installation is scheduled for Nov. 18. A presentation was given to the property owners and businesses residing within the location of the 13 public water system units. This presentation is accessible on the New Franklin website.

• Heard from Cooke who reported the Finance Department continues to work on the CARES Act funding and end of the year deadlines.

Announcement:

• Leaf drop off will continue every Saturday at the Service Department.