Jackson Township approves CARES grant recipients

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Oct. 27, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved the CARES Act Grant application list for Business Relief 1 ($156,142) and Business Relief 2 ($3,057) for a total amount of $159,199.

Trustees said they have received 45 applicants with two that did not comply. Revenue loss between the 43 businesses businesses totaled $4.6 million. Fiscal Officer and Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez said that there are still plenty of businesses out there that should apply to receive a grant to cover expenses incurred due to COVID-19.

“We’ve made the application process as simple as it gets,” Gonzalez said. “I think there are still a number of businesses out there that would qualify. It can be used to cover expenses such as putting up barriers and cleaning supplies and other expenses. Most of the businesses who have applied so far have been restaurants and hair salons and others. We want to get this money to the businesses.”

The grant application is available on the website at www.jacksontwp.com.

In other actions, trustees:

• Swore in and appointed Clark A. DeVitis as a full-time firefighter/paramedic, effective Nov. 16.

• Approved advertising for bids for installation of a vehicle exhaust removal system for the Fire Department.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.3 million.

• Accepted a donation of $15 from Alexander Vedmedev and Nina Stabrova to the Police Department.

• Approved building annex improvements for the Public Works Department at a cost of $49,400

• Approved a safety center fence project for the Public Works Department from Southway Fence Company at a cost of $23,825.

• Accepted a sponsorship to the 2021 Community Celebration of $250 from IBI Group.

• Accepted a donation from the Jackson Baseball Association of $8,100 to the parks department.

• Set public hearing for 5 p.m. Nov. 24 for a zoning amendment regarding a property at 8151 Athens Road NW. The owner is requesting to rezone the property from R-R Rural Residential District to R-3 Residential Planned Unit Development District. It is approximately 17.32 acres on the south side of Stuhldreher Street approximately 720 feet east of Ocala Northwest. The hearing will be held at Jackson High School.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Nov. 24 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook