Lakemore passes kennel agreement with Springfield Township

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Village Council passed a kennel agreement with Springfield Township during its virtual Nov. 2 meeting.

The agreement states that the village will provide alternative housing for dogs until they are returned home or adopted beyond the services provided by Summit County. The mayor and the chief of police are authorized to enter into an agreement to provide the kennel services to the township. The township will pay $25 for each dog taken to the Lakemore kennels. The fee will cover the kennel maintenance, food, veterinarian and training when needed for the kenneled dogs.

In other business, council:

• Approved the resignation of Department of Public Services (DOPS) employee Shawn McNulty and promoted Jonathan Hoover to full-time with DOPS.

• Approved the appointment of Anne Snyder, Heather Anderson with Tracy Fast, Mayor Rich Cole and Solicitor Ben Chojnacki to the Records Retention committee.

• Approved the hire of four part-time police officers.

• Approved the hire of Ron Adams as part-time fire/EMS.

• Appointed Henry Brettrager as a commissioned unpaid police reserve officer

• Amended the budget for road salt and new plow for DOPS.

• Read for the first time an amended vicious animal ordinance and a fuel agreement with Springfield Local Schools.

Announcement

On the village website, www.lakemoreohio.org, there is information on how residents can help improve the health of Springfield Lake. Also, there is information on financial assistance for those impacted by COVID-19.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Nov. 16.