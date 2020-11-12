Boys and Girls Club artwork on display at Massillon Museum

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

MASSILLON The 20th annual Boys and Girls Club of Massillon art exhibit is open in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at the Massillon Museum through Jan. 10.

There are 72 pieces created by kids ages 6-18.

"The Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery is our designated gallery for community partnerships, so the partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon to showcase their summer art program fits right in," said exhibit coordinator Emil Vigil. “The Museum is a cultural hub where art and history come together. Our opportunity to display the young artists’ work brings families from the area to the Museum, where they can see their artwork on the wall, in the same space where they see art and artifacts by professional artists and learn about Massillon history.”

Because of the pandemic safety guidelines, the normal in-person reception when the artists have their families experience the exhibit was canceled. And the awards ceremony was virtual this year.

“This year, the awards announcement and gallery walk-through will be virtual," Vigil said. "On Nov. 5, at 6 p.m., the judges (announced) the winners and viewers (saw) each of the winners’ artworks broadcast over Massillon Museum’s Facebook Live and YouTube channel. Viewers will also see a video walk-through showing all of the art that is on the walls in the exhibition."

Boys and Girls Club of Massillon Art Director Katelin Fields taught the students and Program Manager Erin Telle helped to coordinate the exhibit and the virtual event. Vigil said that both have done a fantastic job with cultivating creativity in young people from the community.

“From my perspective as Massillon Museum’s Studio M Coordinator, I always love how colorful this exhibition is," Vigil said. "Over the years, some of my favorite projects displayed are the group projects where young artists have worked together to create larger artworks."

The judges this year were Ted Lawson and Jeannene Mathis-Bertosa.