Jackson graduate Maryann Chinelo Meniru talks about new book

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The back cover of the new book says it all: “Maryann Chinelo Meniru has written stories ever since she could hold a pencil. She makes her first step into the literary world with this young adult novel. This is only a glimpse into the library of stories she has been developing.”

Chinelo Meniru is a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School and has independently published her first novel, “Flood Me With Fire,” which was released several weeks ago. In addition to working on several other novels, she is sophomore at Youngstown State University majoring in Bachelor of Science Biology.

“My goal is to go to medical school and become a physician, so I am in the BaccMed program at Youngstown,” Maryann said. “I’ve been writing as long as I can remember. It is my favorite form of creative expression and a way to convert my thoughts and ideas into stories and putting them on paper.”

She said she came up with the idea for her new book when she was younger and was reading a lot of science fiction. Chinelo Meniru created the latest story for the young adult genre. Her brother, Jude, created the artwork for the cover.

“The book is a science fiction young adult fantasy story with three main characters, Pizzette, Luck and Mattie," Chinelo Meniru said. "It is set in a futuristic society and the three characters cross paths in an unusual manner in an unexpected time and they find themselves on an escalating adventure."

She added that the book is selling well on Amazon.com. Chinelo Meniru is planning to make this the first book in a series and said she has many other ideas for future books.

The experience of publishing her first novel has Chinelo Meniru encouraging others to incorporate writing and other creative passions into one’s life.

“I encourage people to explore creative passions as well as pursuing a career," she said. "Those interested in writing should keep writing, creating and practicing the craft. It is really a useful way to express one’s self and I encourage everyone to keep that in mind."

Chinelo Meniru has studied many young adult genre authors and added that her grandparents and parents have been great mentors because they have all been published.

“I have lots of family in my motivational system that surrounds me as well as authors in the genre,” she said.

The book captures the reader’s attention with the first page and Chinelo Meniru methodically takes the reader through each step of the story with entertaining descriptions and story surprises along the way.

"Flood Me With Fire" is available at www.amazon.com at a paperback cost of $16.99.

About the book:

The back cover of the book describes the story as, “The future is…well, sleepy, for lack of better words. A morose cloud has hung over the country of Cyan for the past eight years following a tragedy that dramatically changed the country forever. Cyan’s leader, the shady Inger Kaleon, has a number of secrets surrounding her past, but has never met any opponents to her reign until an odd trio of misfits band together for their own reasons under rather conveniently-timed circumstances. What once was trite, and customary has been threatened by change. What does this spell for the country, and at what point does the search for the truth lead down paths best left unexplored?”