Springfield Police Department welcomes three new officers

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. Two Springfield High School graduates have joined the township Police Department as part-time officers.

Police Chief Jack Simone said the department was pleased to announce the appointments of Jennifer Deaton, Ty Klapp and Hunter Chapman. Simone said hiring the officers is a part of an effort to become more proactive. They were sworn in at trustees' Oct. 22 meeting.

Deaton attended the Kent State police academy graduating in August 2018. She is from Tallmadge and graduated from Tallmadge High School. Deaton brings prior police experience to the department and works for the Lakemore Police Department.

Chapman is a graduate of Springfield High School and he attended Stark State Police Academy where he graduated in August. Chapman has been a member of the Springfield Township Police Department’s Explores for five years.

Klapp attended Medina County Police Academy graduating in August. He is from Springfield Township and graduated from Springfield High School.

Klapp and Chapman being from Springfield know about the community and are familiar with the area.

Simone said the new recruits are going to be a great asset to the department. The hires brings the department to 22 officers. Simone said that police departments are finding it difficult recruiting police officers and he is excited to bring aboard the three new officers.

The new recruits will begin a Field Training Program in the coming weeks.

Simone said it is important to increase the numbers within the department when possible. He said he is appreciative of the Springfield Township Board of Trustees for making efforts to meet the department's needs.