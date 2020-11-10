New Franklin council approves road superintendent

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN City Council discussed and then approved a resolution to hire a road superintendent for the Service Department during the Oct. 21 meeting.

The position will be classified as a division head and executive employee under the fair labor standards act and establishing. Council also approved compensation for the position.

There were public comments asking why there is a need for two people as one had been working for serveral years. Council members said at one time there were two, a road superintendent and an assistant superintendent. Also, council members said there is a lot more responsibility than previously because there is now twice as many miles of roads.

In other action, council:

• Approved an agreement with 21st Century Alarm for the purchase of an electronic door notification system, an outdoor camera system and the upgrade of camera/fob server software for Manchester Local Schools in conjunction with the Cops Office Stop School Violence Prevention Program Award.

• Withdrew a resolution to enter into an agreement with Spectrum Mid-America to extend broadband infrastructure due to the cost and the fact there are other broadband opportunities available.

• Heard from Mayor Paul Adamson who reported that the Personnel and Appeals Board will meet to review the policy manual. Once approved, an ordinance will be submitted for approval.

Adamson also said the Council of Governments have been approved by the city of Green. The South Summit Council of Governments bylaws have been drafted. The fire chief of Green and the fire chief of New Franklin are working together on a policy manual for IT and Finance Agreements. The bylaws have been drafted for the approval and will be forwarded to the auditor’s office.

• Heard from Susan Cooke of the finance department who said it is working on how to use CARES Act money.

“We have to make sure that everything is accounted for and that we are using all the money we have been given,” she said.

Announcements:

• The city is looking at prices to construct a Pickleball court at Lakeside Park

• The Parks Board is proceeding with the drainage issue for the soccer field at Sisler Park, as well as the possibility of constructing tennis courts.

• Councilman Andrew Fetterman addressed the idea of opening a community center. He said he had been approached about the idea. Adamson said that the Tudor House could possibly serve as a community center and he was looking into several ideas.

• The Barberton Area Community Ministry will deliver meals to shut ins in New Franklin.

• The question was brought up from the public comments about when the council would go back to in person public meetings. Adamson said at this time there is no legal authority to allow us to go back to in person meetings.

“Believe me, I look forward to the day we can meet in person and throw the doors open,” he said.