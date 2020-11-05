Jackson Township sets minimum sale price for property

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During a special meeting on Oct. 30, the Jackson Township Trustees rescinded a resolution passed during the regular meeting on Oct. 27 requiring the sale of real estate at 5941 Portage Ave. be by sealed bid.

Trustees then passed a resolution setting a minimum sale price of $50,000 for the property.

Other action:

• Approved advertising for bids for the North Park Amphitheater fence project.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook