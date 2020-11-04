Jackson Township continues nuisance hearing

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees rescheduled a nuisance hearing for a violation at 7811 Parkford St. NW to Nov. 24. during the Oct. 27 regular meeting.

Other actions:

• Placed township property at 5941 Portage St. NW up for sale and for public bids.

• Appointed Alicia A. Whitten as a secretary for the police department at $18 an hour effective Oct. 31.

• Swore in full-time patrol officers Anthony G. Richardson and Steven M. Hagge.

• Swore in part-time patrol officer Joseph J. Stambolziovski.

• Approved a purchase of a used 2017 electric scissors lift for the highway department for $15,500.

• Approved the purchase of a Toro 7500 mower for the park division from Bair’s Lawn and Garden for $$17,762.

• Accepted a donation of $50 from Fiesta Acapulco Mexican Grill for the fire department.

• Paid bills in the amount of $802,996.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook