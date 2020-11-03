Springfield trustees approve hire of three police officers

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved the hire of three part-time police officers, with a one-year probation. during the Oct. 22 meeting.

The officers are Hunter Chapman, effective Oct. 17; Jennifer Deaton, effective Oct. 18; and Ty Klapp, effective Oct. 19. Each will start at a rate of $18 per hour.

A collective bargaining agreement with the Springfield Township Fraternal Order of Police was also approved during the meeting. In other police business, it was approved for officer Michael Roberts to be removed from one-year probation, effective Oct. 21.

Trustees also approved a proposal to apply for a JAG Grant for four new dash cameras that cost about $5,000 each. The maximum awarded is $20,000 the township is responsible to match 10 percent of the grant.

In other actions, trustees:

• Approved the acceptance of $522,914.69 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Trustees also approved to establish a Coronavirus Relief Fund-County Support and acknowledge receipt and acceptance of $414,441.66. It is part of CARES Act funding. The CARES Act funding can only be used for certain items such as upgrading the building to make it more secure and healthier environment for employees.

• Approved for the fire department to participate in a Fire Investigation Cooperative as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding with communities of Barberton, Green and New Franklin, Lakemore, Mogadore and Coventry Township. The cooperating communities will provide personnel when available to work investigating fire cause and origin within the jurisdiction listed above, under the direction of a State of Ohio Fire Marshal Investigator.

• Approved the cost for the abatement of 665 Neal Road at $215. It will be forwarded to the Summit County Auditor for the costs to be placed upon the tax duplicate as a lien upon the land.

• Approved for Trustee Joe DiLauro to enter a purchase agreement on behalf of the Board of Trustees as a buyer, to purchase property at 1050 Mohawk Trail for the sum of $6,000, conditional upon obtaining marketable title free and clear of all liens and encumbrances.

The meeting can be seen on You Tube and Spectrum Channel 1023 for the public to watch. There will be no participation due to the COVID pandemic. Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may continue to do so by submitting their comments to the Trustees via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 12.