Lake Township trustees approve CARES Act purchases

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved the purchase of touchless items for the administrative building and the community park during the Oct. 26 meeting.

Trustees approved purchasing touchless lighting and installation from Fair Lighting and Electrical in the amount of $20,555. They also purchased touchless plumbing fixtures from Countryside Plumbing for the Lake Township Administrative building and the township community park in the amount of $4,007.

“All of the purchases will be paid for through the CARES Act funding," said Board President Steven Miller.

Trustees also approved CARES Act funds for a number of other items and equipment:

• The purchase of a copy/print/fax/ scan all-in-one machine for the Road Department from the CARES Act funds at a cost of $4,700 for a Konica Minolta machine and service agreement from Graphic Enterprises Office Solutions. Miller said it is needed so the Road Department has its own printer instead of sending employees to other buildings, which helps with social distancing.

• The purchase of seven Lucas mechanical chest compression systems and accessories from Stryker Medical for the Fire Department at a cost of $104,965 paid for with CARES Act funding. Miller said the equipment allows EMTs to perform CPR without touching someone.

• The purchase MoonBeam3 disinfection technology from Daylight Medical for three fire departments and the Uniontown Police department at a cost of $103,175, which is $25,794 per fire station and the police department.

• The purchase and installation of a frost-free hydrant at the Lake Township Community Park from Countryside Plumbing at a cost of $2,864. The money will come from a grant that can only be used for the parks.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills in the amount of $118,853.

• Approved the purchase of mailboxes from The Step2 Company at a cost $4,252 to replenish inventory for replacing boxes damaged by snowplowing.

• Accepted $11,259 as reimbursement from Stark County Commissioners for resurfacing a portion of William Penn Avenue roadway that belongs to the county highway system.

• Set a public hearing for a rezoning request for 4:50 p.m., Nov. 23 at township hall. The request is to rezone property for vacant land located on Wright Road NW in Uniontown owned by Nexus Gas Transmission from residential to light commercial. The number of people allowed into the meeting will be limited or staggered and social distancing practiced. The regular trustees’ meeting will immediately follow the zoning meeting.

• Mentioned that the two levies on the ballot on Nov. 3 ballot for the road and fire departments are renewals and there will be no new taxes.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.