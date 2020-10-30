Suburbanite area election issues/races

Suburbanite staff report

Coventry Township

Voters in the township will vote on Issue 34, a 0.95-mill replacement general fund levy.

If passed, it will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $2.77 per month or $33.24 per year. The existing levy generates about $228,576 a year and the 0.95 replacement would generate an additional $16,332.

Township officials placed the measure on the ballot due to reductions in the Local Government Fund and estate tax from the state. Also, the state is projecting a 20 percent in revenue due to COVID-19. Officials say the replacement brings the levy back to current standards.

The additional revenue to the General Fund would help support township offices such as cemetery, zoning and administration. It also covers utility and capital improvement costs and also supplements the levies for the parks, roads, police and fire departments.

Green

The Green Local School District is asking voters to approve Issue 34, a 10-year, 5.71-mill emergency renewal levy that brings in $4.8 million annually.

The levy was originally passed for five years in 2011 and again in 2016. To decrease the frequency on asking for the renewal, the Board of Education voted to make it a 10-year levy. It costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $179.87 per year.

If passed, the renewal would go into effect in January 2022.

Summit County

All voters in Summit County will vote on Issue 47, a 10-year 0.8-mill renewal and an additional 0.4 mills to support the Akron Zoo in order for it to maintain and operate its current facilities and to expand educational programs and facilities.

Akron Zoo President and CEO Doug Piekarz has said along with keeping the zoo affordable, the additional millage is expected to help fund an expansion of the Pride of Africa exhibit that opened this summer. The expansion could include giraffes, zebras and African primates — a popular request from visitors based on survey data.

It is the first increase the zoo has requested in 20 years. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $2.92 a month, or roughly $35 a year.

Candidates (vote for one)

* denotes incumbent

• U.S. 13th Congressional District: *Tim Ryan (D), Warren; Christina Hagan (R), Alliance; Michael Fricke (L), Kent.

• U.S. 16th Congressional District: *Anthony Gonzalez (R), Rocky River; Aaron Godfrey (D), Westlake.

• Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Sharon Kennedy, Hamilton; John O'Donnell, Lakewood.

• Ohio 35th District Representative: *Tavia Galonski (D), Akron; Jodi Sarver (R), Akron.

• Ohio 36th District Representative: Matt Shaughnessy (D), Green; Bob Young (R), Green. (Incumbent Anthony DeVitis, of Green, is running for Summit County Council).

• Ohio 38th District Representative: Joe Campbell (D), Richfield; Bill Roemer (R), Richfield.

• Ohio 29th District Senator: Michael Downey (R), Akron; *Vernon Sykes (D), Akron.

• 9th District Court of Appeals judge: Julie Schafer, Wadsworth; Betty Sutton, Copley.

• State Board of Education District 5: Christina Collins, Medina; Lisa Woods, Medina.

• Summit County Executive: John Chapman (R), Cuyahoga Falls; *Ilene Shapiro (D), Akron.

• Summit County Prosecutor: *Sherri Bevan Walsh (D); Michael Washington (R), Cuyahoga Falls.

• Summit County Clerk of Courts: *Sandra Kurt (D), Akron; Mike Rasor (R), Stow.

• Summit County Sheriff: Shane Barker (R), Twinsburg; Kandy Fatheree (D), Akron.

• Summit County Fiscal Officer: Jay Iula (R), Cuyahoga Falls; *Kristen Scalise (D), Uniontown.

• Summit County Council District 7: Bob Genet (D), Barberton; *Bethany McKenney (R), Akron.

• Summit County Council District 8: Anthony DeVitis (R), Green; Paula Prentice (D), Green.