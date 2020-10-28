Jackson Local Board of Education revises school calendar

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation from Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto to add three days of professional development for teachers to the school calendar.

The three additional days added to the calendar are Dec. 1, Feb. 16 and April 6. The first two dates follow holiday breaks, and the April 6 date follows spring break. All three school breaks will be extended by one day to accommodate the additional professional development date. All three dates will be non-school days for students.

“We recognize the incredible work being done by our teachers, who are providing our in-person and eLearning 2.0 students with instruction and our families with flexibility,” DiLoreto said. “Our board and administrative team recognize the amount of planning time required to allow our families as much flexibility as possible as we continue to work through educating our students during a pandemic.”

The changes to the calendar affect Thanksgiving break for students, which will be Nov. 25 through Dec. 1; President’s Day will extend through Feb. 16, and spring break will extend from March 29 through April 6. Teachers will report to school for those additional planning days to work in their classrooms and collaborate with teams.

“We are keenly aware of how important it is for all of us — parents, teachers, staff, administrators, and our community — to work in concert with each other," DiLoreto said. "We are appreciative of the kindness and grace extended to our district. We understand the affect COVID-19 has had on our families, but we know providing a best-in-class education to our students remains a top priority. These strategically selected days will help our educators achieve that.”

DiLoreto added that the district will still be able to meet the days/hours required for students to attend in this school year. The revised 2020-21 school calendar can be found online at the district’s website at www.jackson.stark.k12.oh.us.

Parent survey

The Board heard the results of a recent Hanover Research Fall Parent Survey given to parents from mid-September to early October. There were several questions asked on the survey to determine parents’ satisfaction with many areas such as access to basic resources, access to tools, technology instruction, support for students’ social and emotional needs and building safety and compliance procedures among other questions. Three areas provided results on in-person instruction, online instruction and hybrid instruction.

In-person results: 11.95 percent were either very dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied; 2.88 percent neither dissatisfied or satisfied; 84.37 percent somewhat satisfied or very satisfied and .81 percent unsure/NA.

Online learning results: 28.69 percent either very dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied; 8.2 percent were neither dissatisfied or satisfied; 62.71 percent somewhat satisfied or very satisfied and .41 percent unsure/NA.

Hybrid instruction results: 20.45 percent were either very dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied; 8.71 percent were neither dissatisfied or satisfied; 68.56 percent somewhat satisfied or very satisfied and 2.27 percent unsure/NA.

All survey results will be on the district’s website.

In other actions, the Board:

• Approved the district’s five-year forecast.

• Went into executive session to discuss security arrangements and emergency response protocols and to consider the compensation of a public employee with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Sauder Elementary School